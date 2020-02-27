Retiring Johnson County sheriff announces plans to run for office

Retiring Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek announced today what he plans to do next--run for office.

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek (Courtesy image)

He's running for Iowa House District 73, which includes Cedar and Johnson Counties.

Pulkrabek has been sheriff since 2005 and has worked in law enforcement for 35 years. In a release, he says he's learned how policies made in Des Moines impact local communities, and that it's time for new leadership.

Republican Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton had held the seat since 2013.