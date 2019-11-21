Retired school counselor shares concerns over violence in the classroom

A retired school counselor who's worked in various districts across Iowa says schools are becoming more violent. She and others say it's disrupting learning, and putting other students in danger.

Schools across the state sometimes have to do ‘classroom clearing.’ (KCRG/JACKIE KENNON)

Just this spring, an OSHA investigation found that Iowa City Schools failed to do enough to prevent a violent workplace for teachers.

The state's OSHA administrator intended to fine the district $6,681.

They eventually settled their fines for $1,500.

Jane Balvanz was a school counselor for 25 years in various districts across Iowa.

“I started out as a teacher, and the more I taught, the more I wanted to do something more, and more specific with children, and I thought I could help kids the best by becoming an elementary school counselor,” Balvanz said.

She's retired now. Looking back, she says she saw a lot of changes.

Including, an increase in violence.

“Over my long career, it has escalated,” she said. “Our teachers need help.”

She still remembers one of the most dangerous encounters in a classroom, saying that a child was seeking attention, hurling items to a powerless group of students and adults.

“That teacher, she's one of the best teachers I know,” Balvanz said. “There was nothing she could do.”

Schools across the state sometimes have to do ‘classroom clearing.’

“Quite a few schools have the protocol to leave the student who is acting up in place alone, and to take the other children out, but when you're taking children out of the classroom and sending them to the library or another teacher's classroom, and it's getting up to three times a day, every day, there's not much learning happening,” Balvanz said.

Iowa Senator Claire Celsi of Des Moines says teachers told her they are frustrated because of few mental health resources for students.

“The ideal situation is to get the child into a behavioral health setting immediately with trained professionals,” Celsi said.

At the Linn-Mar district, administrators recognized a need for more training, and are working to fill the gap.

“When teachers go to college, they're trained in how to provide instruction, and there's not a whole lot of training around ‘How do you help a student with behavior?’ So what we're doing at Linn-Mar is we have a really big focus this year on social-emotional learning for our teachers,” said Leisa Breitfelder, executive director of student services at Linn-Mar.

Balvanz agrees it's up to everyone working together, from superintendents, to paras, to parents.

“It comes all down to safety, and that's what we're in support of as a school system, how do we keep everybody safe,” Breitfelder said.

Breitfelder says they want to educate the community that they're seeing a trend of increasing mental health needs, and to start a discussion on what can be done to help.

