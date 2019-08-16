Retired letter carrier growing thousands of pounds of produce for families in need

Joyce Hanson spends hours of her day growing all kinds of fruits and vegetables.

She donates all of what she doesn't use to HACAP, the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.

It coordinates with 150 partner agencies across seven eastern Iowa counties. The organization said Hanson donated 3,500 pounds of produce in 2018.

“People want to make good choices about eating,” said Kim Guardado, Food reservoir director at HACAP. “I feel like it’s our job to make sure we have the right foods available, and working with Joyce helps us do that.”

Hanson was a letter carrier for 32 years. She says besides being able to wear blue, her favorite color, every day, she enjoyed the job because it kept her active.

“I always wanted to carry some, because to me it was healthier. I didn't want to just sit all day. I've never been to the hospital a day in my life,” Hanson said.

Now that she's retired and has time to sit, she's choosing not to.

She's using her mom's knowledge, who Hanson said had ten green thumbs, to help those who are food insecure in the area.

When each item is ready, she fills up her car and drops it off at HACAP. Or, HACAP sends a truck to her.

“We try to get some volunteers and we load up pumpkins and squash and pick everything,” Hanson said.

HACAP encourages anyone who has extra produce to consider donating it to them.

“Sometimes you can only get rid of so many zucchinis, so we can take those, and get them to people who don't have access to them,” Guardado said.

Hanson doesn't see all the gardening as work. She's just happy to help others, by doing something she loves.

“What better can you be than out here in nature with the animals and the birds and the plants,” said Hanson with her arms open wide.

Hanson also coordinates with beekeepers to have honeybees on her land. 600 pounds of honey was harvested off her property, most of that – donated to HACAP.

Her garden edges nearly 40 acres of native prairie land. She planed that ground cover as part of a CPR Pheasant Forever program.

