Retired Marshalltown Police K-9 passes away

The Marshalltown Police Department reported that one of their retired Police K-9s passed away on Tuesday.

Awol was an active member of the K-9 unit from 2007 until January of 2013, the time of his retirement. He was 13 years old.

During his time at the police department, he was led by Sergeant Melinda Ruopp, who retired herself in Septemeber of 2018. She served for 30 years.

Awol was born in 2006 in the Slavonia Republic and received his training at the St. Paul Police Department Canine Traning Center in Minnesota before being added to the Marshalltown Police Department. He helped police with narcotics detection, tracking, officer protection, and evidence recovery.

Awol had a very successful career with the department. He was credited for the seizure of $1, 043, 680 in narcotics along with $113,169 in cash seizures.

The Marshalltown Police Department would like to thank the community who have supported the K-9 program.