Results of Colfax goat and sheep auction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 536 head of sheep.
Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.56 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.48 per pound.
Sheep weight class to average price per pound:
50-60- $1.6250
60-70- $1.56
70-80- $1.55
80-90- $1.55
90-100- $1.53
100-110- $1.49
110-120- $1.47
120-130- $1.48
130-140- $1.49
140-150- $1.49
There were 231 head of goats at the auction, which saw a high average price ranging from $125 to $340 per head.
Goat weight class to average price per head:
30-45- $125
45-60- $150
60-75- $165
75-90- $207.50
90-105- $255
105-120- $275
120-140- $230
140-160- $340