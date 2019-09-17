Results of Colfax goat and sheep auction

The Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 536 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the days high average price of $1.56 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $1.48 per pound.

Sheep weight class to average price per pound:

50-60- $1.6250

60-70- $1.56

70-80- $1.55

80-90- $1.55

90-100- $1.53

100-110- $1.49

110-120- $1.47

120-130- $1.48

130-140- $1.49

140-150- $1.49

There were 231 head of goats at the auction, which saw a high average price ranging from $125 to $340 per head.

Goat weight class to average price per head:

30-45- $125

45-60- $150

60-75- $165

75-90- $207.50

90-105- $255

105-120- $275

120-140- $230

140-160- $340

