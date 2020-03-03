Results from Tuesday's special school issue elections

Updated: Tue 10:56 PM, Mar 03, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of school districts in eastern Iowa held special votes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The results are as follows:

Alburnett Community School District - Measure A (Go Bonds)
Yes - 497 (meets 60% threshold to pass)
No - 259

Alburnett Community School District - Measure B (Levy)
Yes - 486 (meets 60% threshold to pass)
No - 270

Cedar Falls Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement
Yes - 1,368
No - 311

College Community School District - Go Bonds
Yes - 1,524 (meets 60% threshold to pass)
No - 317

Denver Community School District - Bond Issue
Yes - 102 (meets 60% threshold for passage)
No - 44

Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement
Yes - 118
No - 10

Independence Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement
Yes - 211
No - 25

South Tama Community School District - Proposition A (Bond)
Yes - 844 (falls short of 60% threshold to pass)
No - 722

South Tama Community School District - Proposition B (Levy)
Yes - 760
No - 806

South Tama Community School District - Proposition C (Revenue Purpose Statement)
Yes - 861 (falls short of 60% threshold to pass)
No - 689

Waterloo Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement
Yes - 1,093
No - 143

 