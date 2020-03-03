Results from Tuesday's special school issue elections

A handful of school districts in eastern Iowa held special votes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The results are as follows:

Alburnett Community School District - Measure A (Go Bonds)

Yes - 497 (meets 60% threshold to pass)

No - 259

Alburnett Community School District - Measure B (Levy)

Yes - 486 (meets 60% threshold to pass)

No - 270

Cedar Falls Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement

Yes - 1,368

No - 311

College Community School District - Go Bonds

Yes - 1,524 (meets 60% threshold to pass)

No - 317

Denver Community School District - Bond Issue

Yes - 102 (meets 60% threshold for passage)

No - 44

Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement

Yes - 118

No - 10

Independence Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement

Yes - 211

No - 25

South Tama Community School District - Proposition A (Bond)

Yes - 844 (falls short of 60% threshold to pass)

No - 722

South Tama Community School District - Proposition B (Levy)

Yes - 760

No - 806

South Tama Community School District - Proposition C (Revenue Purpose Statement)

Yes - 861 (falls short of 60% threshold to pass)

No - 689

Waterloo Community School District - Revenue Purpose Statement

Yes - 1,093

No - 143