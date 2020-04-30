Restrictions prevent family from seeing army veteran one last time

The family of an Army veteran staying at a VA hospital in Iowa said the coronavirus prevented them from seeing him one last time.

Army veteran Al Stewart was supposed to celebrate his 84th birthday at the VA hospital in Des Moines alongside his family.

Stewart was in hospice, losing a battle with kidney failure and diabetes. But due to coronavirus restrictions, his wife of 61 years and their 4 sons were not able to visit.

They say Stewart died alone in the hospital on Tuesday.

"This whole pandemic thing is affecting a lot more people than just the people with COVID-19. It affects everybody that has to be in a hospital or nursing home or hospice."

Stewart says he's not upset with the VA Hospital. He says he understands the precautions the hospitals need to take.

