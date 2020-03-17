Restaurants in Johnson County urge carry-out orders during COVID 19

Carol Cater-Simmons still plans to prepare for her loyal customers each day at her soul-food restaurant, Sugapeach.

Carol Cater-Simmons, owner of Sugapeach in North Liberty, prepares food on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The restaurant opened about four years ago in North Liberty.

"We were in need of some good chicken and fish, honestly," Carter-Simmons said.

The owners now have a good following.

"There are those customers that they just like talking to us and coming in, so they aren't aware we even have the pickup," Cater-Simmons said. "So hopefully this is a chance to remind them we have that option."

Cater-Simmons is hopeful business will remain steady during the State of Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration, made by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday and projected to last at least two weeks across Iowa. During that time, dine-in options are not allowed. Carry-out or delivery options will still be available for restaurants during this time.

At Sugapeach, staff said they'll keep the kitchen sanitized. They don't want customers to be afraid.

"We keep our distance, it's safe. It really is," Cater-Simmons said.

Owners are also encouraging guests to purchase gifts cards. They said this is another form of income in an uncertain time.