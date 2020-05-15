Restaurants are re-opening in Iowa but changing how they operate

The governor said she has been tracking data which led to her decision to relax certain mitigation measures, like letting businesses reopen.

On Friday, restaurants were able to allow dine-in customers at 50% capacity. Tables also need to be spread apart at least six feet and there are no buffets or salad bars. Restaurants also need to limit the groups of people at each table to six or fewer.

TV9 spoke to about a dozen restaurant owners about opening up. More than half said they are going to wait until next week but they share how they will continue to serve.

For the first time in nearly two months, people are enjoying the patio at Brothers Bar and Grill along with a beer.

"It helps to get you back to a sense of normalcy,” said Nick Carroll is the Regional Manager of Fortney Hospitality Group. “Coming to work and cleaning, scrubbing the kitchen every day, is not the most fun in the world. I'd much rather be serving guests in our establishment.”

He said the doors were open, but they've had to make some changes: No one is sitting at the bar, he's allowing only a third of the capacity of the restaurant and staff have added masks and gloves to their work uniforms.

"As long as we adhere to all of the mandatory regulations set forth by the department of inspections and appeals for the state of Iowa than I think we will be safe being re-open for our guests."

Other businesses are taking a different approach.

“We wanted to take the time to process what was happening and really plan everything out and not just go halfway in,” said Danny Standley, a managing partner at Big Grove in Iowa City. “We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything exactly how we wanted to be doing it.

Standley said they were taking the weekend off, making changes to the patio, and opening back up Tuesday with a whole new plan on how to serve customers,

"We want to have a little bit more control during these times to make sure that everybody's keeping their 6 feet apart,” he said.

While the restaurants are approaching reopening differently, their motivations are the same: safety.

"I think we’re going to have a lot of people coming in, but I just wanted us all to be prepared,” said Standley.

"If people do it in a safe responsible manner, I think it's OK to start coming back and going out and enjoying a beer in the sun,” Carroll.

