Restaurant that opened in the middle of COVID-19 spread continues to wait out virus

Dubuque County is among the 22 in Iowa that will not be allowed to open at least some businesses on May 1 as state officials look to ease restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vault, a new restaurant in Dubuque, is filling take out orders during the novel coronavirus pandemic until it can serve people inside the restaurant. Photo date: Monday, April 27, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Still, restaurant owners in the area are optimistic that people in the county will continue to support the local economy.

Despite people not being able to go out to eat at restaurants, The Vault decided to open its doors for business for the first time, just last week.

Mark Giunta and Jesse Elliott, the co-owners of the new restaurant, said that COVID-19 wasn't a good enough reason to stop them from opening their doors for the first time.

"Well we had to try and bring some sort of income in and start paying some bills," Elliott said. "We're hoping to bring something new and exciting to the community."

When they saw that Dubuque County was left off the list of 77 counties that Gov. Kim Reynolds said could have partial reopenings of restaurants, the co-owners were disappointed, to say the least.

Keith Rahe, the CEO and President of Travel Dubuque, said he wasn't surprised, however, to see that Dubuque was not on the shortlist.

"We're going to be opening up, its just a matter of what might be a couple weeks later than what the other counties are," Rahe said. "But, we will."

Rahe said he isn't worried that people will stop supporting locally in Dubuque.

"I think people here within the area are still going to do takeout from the restaurants you know here locally," Rahe said. "They support them, they know that they have very good options here in the area. So, no I don't think that will hurt us."

While The Vault may not be able to have people in to eat just yet, they are anxiously awaiting the day they can serve people right in their restaurant. Elliott said other local businesses have been nothing but kind, offering their support and best wishes while those who have ordered food are excited to be helping out a new local business.

"It's something new, something exciting with all the bad news going on it's nice to hear people be excited about something new," Elliott said.

So, for now, the pair is spreading the news that they are open for take out and waiting for the green light on their grand opening.

"We're going to do a soft opening, friends and family initially the first night," Elliott said. "And then hopefully right after that we will be able to do a grand opening."

Reynolds' extension of the public health proclamation goes through may 15.