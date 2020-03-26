Restaurant study shows revenues are down 84% from last year

A majority of Iowa bars and restaurants have either temporarily closed or laid-off workers in the past couple of weeks.

(MGN)

An Iowa Restaurant Association Survey of 670 establishments across the state found 91% of bars in Iowa are currently closed. The survey also found 82% of restaurants and bars have laid off at least some of their workers. Revenues for bars and restaurants are down 84% from March of last year.

"The picture is grim," said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. "We knew the precautionary step that shuttered large portions of our industry in an effort to fight the spread of the Coronavirus would be detrimental, but our initial numbers indicate that for as many as 20% of our operators, there may be no coming back."

Many restaurants are still open. The study found 65% of restaurants are offering carry-out, drive-thru or delivery options. Here's a list of restaurants that are still open and offering these services: https://www.kcrg.com/content/news/Area-restaurants-that-are-continuing-carry-out-pickup-delivery-services-568905581.html