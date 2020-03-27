Restaurant in Jones County confirms customer had COVID-19

A popular restaurant in Jones County says a customer tested positive for COVID-19 just before the statewide restaurant shutdown.

The Hale Tap says the customer who ate at the restaurant March 13th alerted them to the positive case this week. The Tap has been doing take out only orders since the Governor ordered all restaurants close dining rooms on March 17th. Friday marks the 14-day window since the customer was in the building with no other staff or customers they are aware of showing symptoms.

Hale Tap says it had been deep cleaning the restaurant even before the customer called but never received any notice or guidance from the health department on how to handle the case.

The waitress who helped the customer has been at home ever since the 13th and is not showing symptoms. They also have a notice on the door warning anyone with a sniffle or cough to wait outside to get an order.