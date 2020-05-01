Restaurant in Buchanan County choosing not to re-open right now

A restaurant in Buchanan county says it is not re-opening today because it would be hard for them to follow the governor's guidelines.

Restaurants in the 77 counties allowed to reopen businesses must have tables 6 feet apart and keep the room at 50% capacity.

Wolfey's owner Ronnie Wolfe in Quasqueton says he would rather open when he can go to 100%. He says he would have to hire someone just to count people coming in.

Wolfe also said, "I'm at risk right now, so we have several that have things going on or family and friends at home, so it's a concern to me to have them, and a concern to them to come in and work and then taking that home with them."

Wolfe added that he does not think customers would enjoy not being able to sit or socialize at the bar. Wolfey's is still doing takeout for now.