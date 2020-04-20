Response grant approved in Dubuque to help reach underrepresented communities in 2020 census

The Dubuque City Council approved a grant on Monday night in an effort to count all citizens in the 2020 census.

The Dubuque City Council accepted a grant to help make sure underrepresented populations are counted in the 2020 census on April 20th, 2020 in Dubuque, Iowa. (Maggie Wedlake, KCRG)

In a virtual meeting, the council accepted the $5000 Census Rapid Response Grant, meant to reach historically underrepresented populations. The grant provides translation services for Marshallese, Hispanic, and other non-English speaking groups in the community.

It also provides funds for what the city calls "trusted voices", like leaders from faith-based groups or immigrant services.

Those people will help serve non-English speaking, racial and ethnic minorities, as well as low- to moderate-income community members.