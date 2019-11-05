Resnick takes Dubuque council at-large seat

David Resnick won the Dubuque City Council at-large seat, beating out Luke Schiltz.

David Resnick (Courtesy Photo)

Resnick received 4,301 votes, or 74.6 precent, against Schiltz's 1,440 votes, or 25.0 percent. Write-ins received 24 votes.

Resnick was first elected to council in 2007 and has lived in Dubuque since 1984. TV9 reached out to Resnick for an interview during the election, and he declined.

Schiltz is a 25-year-old Dubuque native. He owns two small businesses, Errand Boys LLC and Judy’s Runaway Café. He currently serves on the City of Dubuque Investment Oversight Committee.

Countywide turnout was 15.3 percent.