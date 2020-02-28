Residents in South Tama school district to vote on funding for new school building

On March 3, people who live in the South Tama Community School District will vote on three ballot questions.

The questions surround building a new middle school to replace the existing building which is 104 years old.

The first question will ask voters if the district can borrow $20.8 million toward building a new middle school for the project. The total cost of the building will be $29 million. A second question will ask if the district can exceed the levy limit from $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed property value, to $4.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Voters will also be asked for the approval of a revised Revenue Purpose Statement, which would grant the district permission to use state penny sales tax dollars toward construction projects.

According to the district, if all voters are in favor of all three questions, there would be no increase in local property taxes in order to build a new middle school.

If only one or two but not all three questions pass, the district’s next steps in this scenario would depend on which of the three questions are approved by voters. The district said it is unlikely that Question 1, which asks voters permission to borrow $20.8 million toward a new middle school, would pass, while the other two questions would not. However, if this is the case, the district and board would need to reassess our options to determine the best way to move forward.

If the three ballot question are approved by voters, the school would likely open its doors to students in 2022.

