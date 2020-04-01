Residents cheer return of Marshall County Courthouse dome

Residents gathered in downtown Marshalltown to cheer the return of the dome atop the tornado-damaged and time-ravaged Marshall County Courthouse.

The dome is placed back atop the Marshall County Courthouse in Marshalltown on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (KCCI)

Streets around the courthouse were lined Tuesday with cheering people, some shoulder to shoulder despite warnings about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dome and building were damaged by a tornado that tore through Marshalltown on July 19, 2018, injuring several people. Falling debris broke three courthouse sprinkler lines, resulting in a flood of water entering the structure.

The tornado damage exposed rot and wear and tear that needed repair.

The building is more than 130 years old.