Resident concern leads Vinton to examine appointed boards for gender balance

A little-known Iowa law determines who can sit on boards and commissions across the state.

Vinton city council members voted in a meeting on Dec. 30, 2019, to not reappoint Mike Elwick to the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility Board. (Mary Green/KCRG)

In Vinton, a group challenging the implementation of that law is leading to a full review of every appointed board in the city.

Iowa Code says that all appointive boards, commissions, committees, and councils in cities and counties need to be gender-balanced, meaning that there are equal numbers of men and women on boards in which there are an even number of members, while on odd-numbered boards, the number of one gender’s members cannot be greater than half plus one.

The code says the city or county must make a “good faith effort” to appoint a qualified person to fill a vacancy and achieve a gender balance.

However, that’s led to controversy in Vinton in Benton County, where a seat on the Vinton Municipal Electric Board is open and currently held by a man. Two women have also applied for the position, and right now, only one of the five seats on the board has a woman in it.

Vinton residents who were concerned the council was going to reappoint a man spoke up at city council meetings throughout December, including on Monday.

“I feel that when we don't have that gender balance, we're losing some of the voices that we need to hear in order to make sound decisions,” Vinton resident Kurt Karr said.

On Monday, Vinton city council members voted to not approve the reappointment of the male board member, Mike Elwick.

Vinton Mayor Bud Maynard said the council will now look at balancing not just the utility board but all appointed boards in Vinton for gender equality.

Maynard did not give a timeline for when this would happen, but did say it would take place “as soon as possible.”