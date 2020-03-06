Researching a heart disease mystery

Researchers at the University of Iowa Health Care have discovered what could be the answer to finding the cure of a mysterious heart disease.

Doctor Long-Sheng Song and his team found that a particular protein is significantly decreased in people suffering from Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy, or ARVC, a rare genetic disease that gets worse as people get older.

“I think this study will provide new hope for this disease because we know that ARVC, although it is rare, is progressive,” Song said. “So far there’s no cure for this disease and it’s very devastating.”

Song hopes this discovery will allow him to receive additional funding.

“We have a new plan and we want to mimic the human ARVC disease and using models we are going to test new compounds or drugs that are already available and may target this,” he said.

This disease is a leading cause of sudden death among young athletes who have no prior symptoms or cardiovascular disease diagnosis. For this reason, Doctor Song recommends young athletes with family history of carrying this mutation should limit their physical activity.