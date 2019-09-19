Researchers with University of Iowa Healthcare receive grant to study suicide prevention

University of Iowa Healthcare researchers have received a grant that will help them study people's DNA. The goal is to find links between people's DNA and the potential for self harm.

Dr. Virginia Willour, an associate professor in the University of Iowa Department of Psychiatry, explained when looking at people with bipolar disorder, 80-percent of people with that disorder have suicidal thoughts. 40-percent of them attempt suicide.

"We want to know what's the difference between people that think and try, versus the people that think and don't try," Dr. Willour said.

Dr. Willour and her team are hoping this grant could allow them to figure out why, and find a new way to help those people suffering.

"What we're interested in is adding new tools to the suicide prevention toolbox," Dr. Willour said. "We want more options. And frankly, we'd really want to know who is going to respond best to each option so that intervention there can be an intervention that's early and successful."

Beau Pinkham, the Director of Crisis Intervention Services with CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank, formerly The Crisis Center in Iowa City, says research is key for those who take crisis calls for help.

"It changes the kinds of questions we know we should ask, what we shouldn't ask, and that makes it easier for us to help people faster," Pinkham said.

Pinkham said he is ecstatic that the research is being done locally, but more importantly that the research is being done overall.

"Suicide gets less research as a public health issue than smallpox," Pinkham said. "There's a lot of nuance there, but I think it really shows maybe our research priorities aren't quite straight or where it should be."

Dr. Willour said the findings from their research could become a way to help people before it becomes more concerning.

"What we'd really like to do is early identification," Dr. Willour said. "Early identification that would allow us to prevent things getting to a crisis point."

If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at call 1-800-273-8255. Your Life Iowa is also available by calling (855) 581-8111, texting (855) 895-8398, or using the online chat function at

YourLifeIowa.org.