Researchers hope new federal funding for Alzheimer's research will help them find a cure

More than 5 million Americans, including 65,000 Iowans are living with Alzheimer's disease. The disease has no cure, but members of the Alzheimer's Association hope new federal funding will help researchers find a breakthrough.

It's a $350 million increase to help with research to find a cure.

Experts say Alzheimer's is the most expensive disease in the country, costing taxpayers $290 billion last year, which is spent on research, and care for people with the disease.

That's why the local non-profit holds events like their Walk to End Alzheimer's to raise additional money for research. With the money, they hope to work on a simple blood test to help someone with a diagnosis.

Currently there's no one test to tell if a person has it, so it could take years to diagnose.

That can help doctors start to care for patients earlier on. There's medication people can take to help offset some of the symptoms, but nothing to cure it

"We owe it to these people to leave no stone unturned until we can find that cure,” said Sadie Peterson with the Alzheimer’s Association. “Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and we won't stop until we receive that vision."

Alzheimer's normally affects people 65 and older. Leaders say they are seeing more cases of younger people getting diagnosed.

Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State are working with the Alzheimer's Association on research projects. UI is looking into sleep disturbances, while Iowa State is looking at memory issues.