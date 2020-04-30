Researchers: Model forecast of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths highly unlikely

University of Iowa researchers say its model forecast of 10,000 deaths is highly unlikely.

That specific model showed social distancing is having an impact on limiting the spread and severity of COVID-19. It warned that anywhere from 150 to 10,000 Iowans could die of COVID-19 by the end of May.

UI researcher Doctor Jacob Oleson tells us that those extremes are not very likely in the model. He says that's because the model has limited data and has to go off assumptions over time.

Dr. Oleson said, "The upper and lower bound of possible outcomes gets wider the further out we forecast, not unlike weather forecasting. COVID-19 is a novel disease and much is still not known about the disease itself."

That current model was also based on policies at the time - before Governor Reynolds eased some restrictions. Oleson says more testing will be the best way to get more accurate projections.