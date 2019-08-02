Researchers: Antacid use could lead to allergies

The antacids people are taking to help calm their stomachs may lead them to new allergies, according to a new study from the medical journal "Nature Communications."

Stomachs have a delicate balance of acids and enzymes to help you digest food. But researchers found some antacids can throw off our immune systems, triggering an allergy that wasn't even there before.

While experts say they don't fully understand the contribution to allergies, researchers found the antacids will disrupt normal stomach functions.

Other studies have linked antacids to an increased risk of stroke, kidney failure and early death.

