Rescuers remind people about dangers of ice on waterways

Emergency responders are reminding people about the dangers of walking on ice in eastern Iowa after three people fell through some on the Cedar River Sunday evening.

Ice meets the shore of the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids in Mohawk Park on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

A 21-year-old man and two teenage boys fell through the ice in near Mohawk Park in Cedar Rapids. The two teenagers were able to get out of the water and call for help, but rescuers couldn’t save the 21-year-old man from drowning.

Jason Andrews, training chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, said it’s too early in the season for ice to be completely safe for activities, but also that it carries risks even when thicker.

"One thing to remember with ice, it's never completely safe," Andrews said.

After years of rescue experience, he said no ice is the same, especially this early in the winter season. Recent unseasonably high temperatures haven't helped the matter.

"We are early in the ice season so there is a lot of variance in thickness and again the integrity of the ice is really different in the early season," Andrews said.

If you do decide to ice fish or go on a frozen body of water, Andrews said first someone needs to determine if the ice in the right condition. Certain types of ice should be avoided.

"Ice that is covered in water, ice that is slushy in appearance, honeycomb appearance, grey or black ice, those all show periods of decomposition of the ice or that they are not fully formed," Andrews said.

Ice that forms over water with a current, such as a river, has 25 percent less strength than ice over still water. Andrews also said ice also needs time to gain strength in sub-freezing temperatures.

"It takes up to a week or more for ice reach adequate depth for walking on it,” Andrews said. “The Iowa [Department of Natural Resources] recommends to not travel on any ice less than four inches thick.”

Last week, KCRG-TV9 spoke with one person who risked going on the ice in warmer weather to ice fish over the Cedar River but said he takes precautions.

"Definitely stay away from the hot springs and stuff like that, I wouldn't go near where there is open water this early,” Casey McKibben said, while on the ice.

If you did happen to fall through the ice, Andrews said staying calm can help preserve your body heat and maybe your life.

"Staying calm will help you prevent further ice breakage so that you can get ahold of the ice and slide your body out over the ice,” he said.

Andrews suggested anyone that goes out on the ice should never go alone, walk in a single file line and wear a flotation device.