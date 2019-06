Five Samoyed dogs rescued from an Iowa puppy mill are in Dubuque.

The Dubuque Regional Humane Society says it received the dogs last week. They are among more than 150 neglected dogs authorities recovered in Worth County during a raid in November of last year.

The humane society previously received four other dogs from the mill.

Officials say they will put the dogs up for adoption once they figure out what kind of care each dog needs.