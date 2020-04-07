Rescue crews save man from drowning in Cedar Lake

Emergency responders were able to save an unresponsive man they found in Cedar Lake on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, members of the Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments were sent to a report of a drowning at Cedar Lake. The first officers to respond were able to locate the 30-year-old man in the water and began attempts to resuscitate him. Firefighters arrived and assisted in the medical care for the man.

The man regained breathing and a pulse. Officials said he was recovering at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

While officials are unsure why the man was in the water, they believe he was in it for around 20 minutes total, or 15 minutes before the first responders made it to the scene.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.