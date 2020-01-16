Republicans introduce Iowa abortion constitutional amendment

Iowa Republican legislative leaders have introduced a resolution that would declare there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

The proposed constitutional amendment introduced Thursday is a response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling striking down a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion. T

he court said in that ruling the state constitution guarantees women freedom to make their own health decisions, including whether to have an abortion. A constitutional amendment must pass this year, next year and then win approval of voters in a statewide election.