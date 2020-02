Congressman Steve King has a challenger, another Republican, in 2020.

State Senator Randy Feenstra is running for Iowa's 4th Congressional District which includes Chickasaw, Butler and Bremer counties.

In a statement, Feenstra said, "it's time we send a proven, effective conservative to represent us in Congress."

Feenstra is a former EMT and Sioux County treasurer. He lives with his family in Hull, Iowa.

Congressman Steve King has not said if he's running in 2020.