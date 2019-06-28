Republican Party of Iowa leader reacts to Thursday's debate

The first round of 2020 presidential debates is over. Twenty qualifying Democratic candidates met across two nights in Miami.

Thursday night's "Group of 10" featured former Vice President Joe Biden -- who has led the polls since entering the race--as well as Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The debate got a bit chippy at times, often when other candidates were referencing the 76-year-old Biden -- at one time questioning his generation's ability to lead the nation.

Biden also had to defend his record as a young Senator from the 1970s, as Harris brought up Biden's opposition to busing students for desegregation.

Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann released a statement after the debate. He said both debates proved that the Democratic candidates will continue to trip over themselves at the race.

Kaufmann further said "...it’s increasingly clear who the ultimate winner of this race will be: President Trump."