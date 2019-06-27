Republican Party of Iowa chair comments on first debate

The second group of ten Democratic candidates will debate the issues on a national stage Thursday night.

This field includes Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Each of them is hoping to establish the momentum for Democratic voters to back them for the 2020 nomination.

Wednesday's debate featured the 10 other Democrats. Major topics include immigration, health care and the American presence in Afghanistan.

Moderators also asked them what the biggest threat to the U.S. was. The answers came back, including climate change, nuclear weapons, China, and Iran.

One candidate came out and said President Trump was the biggest threat.

President Trump Tweeted about the first debate yesterday, calling it boring.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairmen Jeff Kaufmann released this statement on the first debate. He said the candidates used the same socialist rhetoric they said across Iowa for months.

He also claimed the U.S. would look like Cuba and Venezuela if the Democratic candidates had their way.