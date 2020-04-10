Report of shots fired leads to chase in southwest Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police say they have suspects in custody after a report of shots fired and a chase.

Officers first responded to the 700 block of 2nd Avenue SW just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Some officers searched the area while others went looking for a vehicle that witnesses said left the area.

A few minutes later, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description witnesses gave them. An officer tried to stop it near Williams Boulevard and 16th Avenue SW, but it sped off giving way to a chase.

The pursuit ended near Van Buren Drive and 31st Street SW. The driver ran from the officers.

Eventually, law enforcement arrested the driver and others inside the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Authorities did not release the names of the suspects involved.