Report of shooting at Mt. Pleasant high school turns out to be prank call

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said a male juvenile has been transported to a detention facility following a 'swatting' incident.

Swatting is when someone calls 911 to report a crime in progress, like an active shooting, with a disguised number but there is no crime being committed.

Just after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, police got a call about a reported shooting at Mt. Pleasant Community High School on South Grand Avenue.

As authorities headed to the scene, the school confirmed there was no shooting and went into lockdown.

Police cleared the building and determined the call was a prank. Officers located the phone and its owner.

The police department said a juvenile male was turned over to juvenile courts and the juvenile detention facility.

In a press release, Chief Lyle Murray said credited school officials for getting officers the information they needed, going into an immediate lockdown and keeping students calm.

The chief called the incident a 'scary learning opportunity.'

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol also helped with the incident.

Someone who commits an act of swatting could face charges that include harassment and filing a false police report. That is in addition to a litany of potential federal charges should an agency like the FBI get involved.