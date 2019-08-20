Report of murder leads Cedar Rapids police to 'swatting' situation

Cedar Rapids police say their officers responded to a report of a murder Monday night, only to determine they fell into a 'swatting' situation.

Swatting happens when someone criminally deceives law enforcement with a hoax, and police respond to an address where nothing is happening.

Officers and the Special Response Team went to that report around 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wolf River Lane NW. A caller led them to believe someone had barricaded him or herself inside the home as well.

But they learned around 2 a.m. it was a swatting hoax.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.