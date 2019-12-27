Report: Know retailer return policies before bringing gifts back

The non-profit Consumer Reports says when it comes to how retailers do returns, not all are created equal. Thankfully, there are steps you can take to improve your chances of having a stress free experience.

Nordstrom is among the easiest retailers to conduct a return with, receiving accolades as among the best from the consumer advocacy organization. Consumer Reports says that is because no receipts are required by Nordstrom in order to make a return and you do not need to have the original tags in order to bring your item back.

The organization also says Bed Bath and Beyond is among the best too. The company offers free shipping on returns and if you do not have a receipt as workers can look up purchases made in the last year.

Consumer Reports warns that other retailers have strict return policies with requirements that you have a receipt and that returns can only be made in a narrow window.

To improve your chances of having a successful return, Consumer Reports recommends you keep the gift in the box and hang on to the receipts and be ready to present them if asked. Also, they say you should do your research into any store's return policy you plan to try to make a return at.

Most retailers' return policies are easily available online but you can also often find them in person at their customer service desk.

Another good idea Consumer Reports says is to have a government-issued ID on you as some stores use them to track potential abuses.