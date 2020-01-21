Report gives Alliant Energy perfect score for LGBTQ+ workplace equality

The 2020 Corporate Equality Index, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, has given Alliant Energy a perfect score when it comes to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The CEI reviews non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the survey, Alliant met all the requirements, scoring a 100% ranking. This marks Alliant's third year in a row for the perfect score.

“We are determined to be a place where people can be themselves – their whole selves – and contribute their very best,” said Anne Carter, Alliant Energy’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “This score is an expression of how we live our Care for Others Value: Together we create a workplace where people feel like they belong and can use their unique backgrounds, talents and perspectives to their fullest potential.”

“Companies know that protecting their LGBTQ+ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision,” said HRC President Alphonso David.