Report: MLB proposal for minor league contraction spares Kernels, axes 3 others in state

The Cedar Rapids Kernels will not be affected by the reduction of the number of Minor League Baseball teams in a proposal from Major League Baseball, according to reports.

The New York Times reported on Saturday the list of 42 teams affected by the proposal, which aims to manage costs within baseball's minor league system and improve facilities overall.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels, a class-A minor league affiliate for the Minnesota Twins, were not included on the Times' reported list, suggesting they would be spared if MLB's proposal gets adopted in negotiations with minor league representatives.

Three other Iowa-based teams were on the list, including the Burlington Bees, the Clinton LumberKings, and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Bees are a class-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, with a heritage dating to 1889 and major league partnerships without interruption since 1947. They play games at Community Field in Burlington.

The class-A affiliated LumberKings are currently tied to Miami Marlins, with an initial founding in 1895 and major league affiliations in most years since 1937. They play at NelsonCorp field in Clinton.

The River Bandits are a class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, related to a team that started 1879. They began major league affiliations in 1936. Their home stadium is Modern Woodmen Park, located along the Mississippi River in Davenport which often subjects it to flooding.

The Kernels are related to a legacy of professional baseball in Cedar Rapids since 1890, with major league affiliations beginning in 1932.