Report: Iowa sustained $1.9 billion in weather losses in 2019

A federal report says Nebraska suffered more than $3.4 billion in losses from disastrous weather last year while the toll was $1.9 billion in neighboring Iowa.

A Sapp Bros. gas station in Percival, Iowa, stands in floodwaters from the Missouri River, Friday, May 10, 2019. The House on Friday passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases, as Democrats try to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The bomb cyclone in March caused most of the damage. The report says the rain and snowmelt runoff led to record flooding in eastern Nebraska and in Iowa.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Nebraska drought of 2012 was the state's costliest weather disaster on record, causing an estimated $4 billion in losses.

Iowa's costliest year was 1993, when the state sustained more than $11 billion in losses, mostly from flooding.