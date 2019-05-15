Report: Iowa has second worst puppy mill problem; 13 breeders on 'Horrible Hundred' list

A new report shows Iowa has the second worst puppy mill problem in the United States.

The Humane Society of the United States said 13 dog breeders in Iowa made it to its 'Horrible Hundred' list which is a report of the worst mills and brokers in the country.

The organization looked at several attributes including available inspection records, warnings and fines and the number of violations.

Missouri was first on the list with 22 breeders.

Iowa lawmakers left a bill to increase penalties for animal abuse, neglect, torture and abandonment unfinished during this year's legislature.

According to the bill, animal torture would have become a felony with a punishment of up to five years. Abandoning an animal would have had a 30-day jail sentence or more if the animal was hurt.

There were exemptions for farm livestock and some wild animals.

And in 2016, the legislature considered a bill to give the state oversight of licensed dog breeders. Supporters said state oversight would hold bad breeders more accountable. However, some breeders described the bill as too broad and it did not survive the session.