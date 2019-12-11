Report: Iowa City VA inappropriately cancelled veterans' medical tests

A federal audit from the Office of the Inspector General has found staff at VA hospitals, including those in Iowa City, did not follow policy and put veterans lives at risk by mass cancelling hundreds of thousands of radiology appointments.

The I9 investigative team first reported on this issue in 2018 when the Iowa City VA became part of a national audit after a whistle-blower reported there were instances of inappropriately canceled tests and scans. Actions like this could delay diagnosing or treating cancers or other ailments.

The report notes Iowa City staff were slow to adopt national guidance and policies on cancellations.

Investigators found over roughly two years, staff in Iowa City inappropriately canceled 16 of 69 total cancellations. That means 11 of those veterans had to wait an average of 63 days to get another appointment.

The report does not make any recommendations for Iowa City's VA because it notes the issues have already been addressed with an updated policy. A spokesperson for the Iowa City VA tells I9 their current practices are compliant with national policy.

In a letter attached to the Office of the Inspector General report, the Veterans Health Administration says they're working to address the issues that were found.