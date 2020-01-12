Report: Feds to bill fire victims if utility doesn't pay $4B

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, smoke from the Maria Fire billows above Santa Paula, Calif. A financial tug-of-war is emerging over the $13.5 billion that Pacific Gas & Electric, the nation's largest utility, has agreed to pay to victims of recent California wildfires, as government agencies jockey for more than half the money to cover the costs of their response to the catastrophes. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A newspaper reports federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of nearly $4 billion the government says it's owed by Pacific Gas & Electric — if the debt isn't resolved as part of the utility's bankruptcy case.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government's response to recent fires. FEMA tells the Chronicle that it is compelled to seek compensation from PG&E.

Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they get settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government.

 