Report: Black Friday gun background checks spiked

New data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation show that more than 200,000 background checks were done on Black Friday alone by folks looking to buy new guns nationwide, an 11 percent increase from last year.

(CNN)

While background checks done by federally-licensed gun stores don't necessarily show how many firearms were sold in all, they do offer insight into market demand.

At Cedar Valley Outfitters in Marion, owner Ernie Traugh says holiday weekend sales were about 10 times as high as they are on a normal day at his business. Unlike what the national numbers show, he also said that is typical of sales for him around the holidays.

Traugh believes who is in the White House has a lot to do with whether or not gun sales go up or down, telling KCRG-TV9 his sales saw their biggest spike in 2008 when Barack Obama was president.

"People say we'll be okay Trump's president, well, Obama never used an executive order to get rid of something like Trump did with bump stocks," Traugh said. "Absolutely sales have gone down since we've had this president in place and absolutely in the past you've seen when we people say 'here comes a far-left president, what will they do with our guns?' Yes, it spikes."

Traugh says there is one area of his business where he has seen an increase for years and that is the number of people taking his classes to obtain their Iowa weapons permit.

Data from the FBI shows there were more than 26 million background checks done in 2018. There have been more than 25 million so far this year.