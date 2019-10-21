Report: Average American family will spend $86 on Halloween

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend $8.8 billion in order to celebrate Halloween this year.

Among the businesses working to cash in is Betty Jane Candies in Marion. Store manager Danielle Scott said Halloween marks their unofficial start to the holiday season.

"I usually hire on two to three more staff members for the holiday season," Scott said.

Scott predicts their business' Halloween sales will be five percent higher this year than they were in 2018, a trend that would be different than what is expected to take place across the country. Halloween spending has remained relatively steady, around $9 billion, for the last two years.

Most of the money spent on Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation, is being spent on costumes, at $3.2 billion, followed by decorations at $2.7 billion, and then candy at $2.6 billion. To put it another way, the average family will spend around $86 to usher in the holiday.

Scott thinks her business will see a different trend because their customer base is growing and repeat patrons are coming back again and again. Their biggest seller is candy apples.

A five percent jump in business comes out to around 1,000 additional pounds in chocolate being sold, Scott said. That is as much weight as a grand piano.