Replay dominated sports in 2019, and expect more this year

The blown pass interference call that helped the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl set the tone across sports in 2019.

From the Kentucky Derby to the Final Four to the Women's World Cup to the World Series, sports leagues struggled to find the right balance.

Some want instant replay to correct all missed calls. Others say the technology has became too intrusive and causes long delays. But video review is here to stay.

Expect more controversies this year and new technology to help referees and umpires in the future.