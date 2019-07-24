Replacing 70s with 80s this month

The average temperature so far this month is about three degrees above normal. When you look at the daily high temperatures, it’s not that we’ve had scorching heat, but it’s been definitely leaning warm overall.

For July 1st through 24th, Cedar Rapids has an average of 5.0 days with highs in the 70s, 13.9 days in the 80s, and 4.3 days in the 90s. The 0.8 day left is held by highs in the 60s and 100s (60s are more common than 100s in July, by the way).

This year, Cedar Rapids has had just one day in the 70s, 18 days in the 80s, and five days in the 90s. We’re running a surplus on warm, but not hot, days.