Repairs could cost Waterloo airport use of third runway

Some Waterloo officials say the city can't afford to fix the crumbling third runway at the city-owned airport and may have to shut it down.

The airport director recommends closing the runway because of safety and liability concerns. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Federal Aviation Administration won't provide any money, because the two other runways can handle nearly all of the traffic.

Some local pilots and others want the runway kept open, saying it's important when crosswinds make the other two runways unsafe for small aircraft.

Council members could vote on the issue at their meeting next week.