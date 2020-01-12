Rep. Loebsack endorses Buttigieg for Democratic nomination

A congressman representing southeast Iowa has made a public endorsement of his choice for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination.

Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA2) announced his endorsement for Pete Buttigieg in a social media post and joint statement between himself and the South Bend mayor's campaign. The endorsement was made with just over three weeks ahead of the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Loebsack cited Buttigieg's youth, temperament, and a belief that he was the best candidate to bridge political divides as factors in his decision to endorse.

"Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together," Loebsack said.

Loebsack was the second Democratic member of Iowa's congressional delegation to announce an endorsement. Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) gave her support to former Vice President Joe Biden earlier in January.

Iowa's other Democratic representative. Cindy Axne from the third congressional district, has not announced a choice for the presidential nomination.