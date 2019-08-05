Rep. Finkenauer tours farm, learns about rural broadband needs

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer met with local farmers Monday to discuss expanding broadband access in Eastern Iowa.

Finkenauer and Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel toured a farm in Dyersville that uses precision agriculture tools that depend on broadband. The farmers use these tools to record yield sizes and plan for spring planting. Finkenauer is working to make broadband more accessible to rural farm areas.

Some farmers in Eastern Iowa have been using broadband for more than a decade, and they say while the technology has gotten better over the years, there are still problems with broadband service reaching rural areas.

Finkenauer says there are a lot of benefits to increasing service. “It’s good for the environment, to have precision agriculture. You know how much fertilizer you’re putting on, knowing where you should be planting or where the good ground is,” says Finkenauer. She is currently working on the Broadband Accountability and Transparency Act she introduced in July. The bill would give rural internet providers better access to data.