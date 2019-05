Democrat Abby Finkenauer now has a formal challenger in Iowa's First Congressional District for the U.S. seat.

On Monday, Republican Representative Ashley Hinson filed paperwork to run for Congress.

She represents Iowa's 67th House District, which covers parts of Marion, Hiawatha and Robins. She won her second term in the House in 2018.

Finkenauer won the seat last year when she defeated two-term Republican incumbent Rod Blum.