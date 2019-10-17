Iowa lawmakers share condolences, reactions to Rep. Elijah Cummings' death

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has released a statement following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings. His district includes that of Baltimore.

He died early Thursday morning at 68 years old from health complications, according to his office.

“Congress feels emptier today without Congressman Elijah Cummings," Finkenauer said in a statement. "His leadership in handling some of Congress’ heaviest responsibilities, his passion for serving his district, and his voice on fighting for equality are things we should all aspire to match."

Cummings, the Chair of the House Oversight Committee was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Congresswoman Cindy Axne posted to Twitter, calling Cummings "a powerful voice of conscience and stability."

"His leadership, passion and patriotism will be sorely missed in the halls of Congress and across the country," she said in the post.

Cummings hadn't taken part in the congressional roll call vote since Sept. 11. He recently underwent an unspecified procedure, which he originally said would keep him away from D.C. for about a week. Doctors previously treated Cummings for heart and knee issues.

Rep. Dave Loebsack also released a statement saying, "So very sad to hear of Elijah’s passing. He was a great man and a champion for the people of Baltimore who he proudly served for many years. My and Terry’s thoughts go to his family, friends and the people of Maryland in this difficult time."

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said Cummings "played a very prominent role in the constitutional responsibility of congressional oversight to make sure checks & balances of our govt work."

Senator Joni Ernst also posted her condolences to Twitter, calling Cummings a "dedicated public servant."