Renovation chief: Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet

The French general overseeing the reconstruction of fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there is still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.

Notre Dame cathedral is pictured in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin who is overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that "the cathedral is still in a state of peril" after last year's fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin told a French broadcaster Sunday that "the cathedral is still in a state of peril" after last year's fire. He says "there's an extremely important step ahead, which is to remove the scaffolding that had been built around the spire" before the April 15 inferno.

The rector of Notre Dame told the AP last month the cathedral is still so fragile that there's a "50% chance" it might not be saved.